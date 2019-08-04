Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Financial Contrast

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt N/A N/A N/A Gazit Globe 10.46% 2.82% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion 8.94 $2.72 billion N/A N/A Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.16 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gazit Globe does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

