Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. 5,656,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

