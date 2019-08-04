Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $145,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,925. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

