Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 910,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 77.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

