Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Get Watford alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTRE. Barclays started coverage on Watford in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Watford in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Watford in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Watford in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of WTRE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,959. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Watford will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watford news, insider Jon D. Levy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 99,646 shares of company stock worth $2,228,653.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.