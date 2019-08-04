Webster Bank N. A. Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,196.32. 1,744,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,523. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $841.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,137.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

