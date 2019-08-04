Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $273.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 445,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,204. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

