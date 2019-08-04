Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 12,860.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 670,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,788,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 244,796 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 1,003.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE:WTW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

