Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

WRI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 1,001,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

