Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $32.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,936.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $917.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

