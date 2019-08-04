Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.30. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2,815 shares traded.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

