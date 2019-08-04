West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,008,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

