Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 710,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

In related news, Director William S. Boyd bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,692,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 183,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

