Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.98.

WDC opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

