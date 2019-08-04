Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,032 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,482,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,445,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,760,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,070. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

