Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,928 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 2,097,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,425. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

