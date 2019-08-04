Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 29.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of WHR traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.58. 900,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,918. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.