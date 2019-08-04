Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 500 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $237,285,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after buying an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $76,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 487,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after buying an additional 187,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,610. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

