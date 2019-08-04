Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 428,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.