Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.19 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 184.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 94,270 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 45,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.