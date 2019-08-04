WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 81,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,727. The company has a market cap of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 80.64% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $3,210,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

