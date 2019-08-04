Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 36,130 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 240.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 111,544 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 1,909,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

