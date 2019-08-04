Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 235,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,246. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.