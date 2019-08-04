Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.41% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 211,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,079. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70.

