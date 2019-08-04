Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.61 Million Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

