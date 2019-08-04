Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.