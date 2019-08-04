Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,536 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Graco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,009,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,501,000 after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 483,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

