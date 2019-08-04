Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.12. 3,228,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

