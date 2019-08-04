Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 259,818 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 9,316,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

