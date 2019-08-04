Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NYSE CW traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $123.43. 221,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

