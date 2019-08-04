Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $90,801.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 274,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,042. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

