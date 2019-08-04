Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.4% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762,375 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.83.

