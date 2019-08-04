Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 740,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 489,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,725. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $149.38 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

