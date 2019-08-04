Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 221,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,704. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

