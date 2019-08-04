Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $7.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,181 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

