Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.69 million.

WLDN traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,600 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

