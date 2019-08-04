William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE:WLH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 729,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $710.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 843.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 283.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

