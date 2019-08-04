WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,894 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of BlueLinx worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,742. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 606.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $43,431.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

