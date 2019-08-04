WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,994 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EARN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5,168.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

