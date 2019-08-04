WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,205 Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aircastle by 11.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its position in Aircastle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 43,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Aircastle by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aircastle during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aircastle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AYR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 429,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.58. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aircastle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

