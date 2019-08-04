WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,165 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,005,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

