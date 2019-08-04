WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $248,000 in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scholastic by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholastic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. 196,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,244. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

