WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $209,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

