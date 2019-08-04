Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. 286,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

