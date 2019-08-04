Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $138.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.