Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,984,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,088,000 after buying an additional 263,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,911,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,943,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,000.

VBR traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

