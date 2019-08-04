Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $705,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

