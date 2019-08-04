World Asset Management Inc Acquires 243 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 25.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,529,000 after buying an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.02. 316,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

