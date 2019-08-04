World Asset Management Inc Buys 461 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 215,556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $421,470.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,230 shares of company stock worth $5,766,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,516. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

