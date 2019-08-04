World Asset Management Inc Buys 567 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $67.06. 1,101,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,679. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.